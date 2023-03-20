NEET MDS candidates, you can download your scorecards today, Monday, March 20. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) today, March 20. Candidates can download the scorecard from the official website: natboard.edu.in.

Here are steps to download NEET MDS scorecard:

1. Visit the official website nbe.edu.in or natboard .edu.in

2. Select the scorecards link

3. Login with the necessary credentials

4. Check the results

5. Download the scorecard

Read Also : NEET MDS 2023 results are OUT. Here's how you can check it



Moreover, the NEET–MDS 2023 exam was conducted on March 1, 2023. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) result was announced on March 10, 2023. “Individual scorecards of the candidates who appeared in NEETMDS 2023 can be downloaded from the NEET-MDS website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/after 20th March 2023," read the notification, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Additionally, the NEET MDS cut-off for 2022 for the general category was 263; it was 227 for SC/ST/OBC and 245 for UR-PWD.



As the results are declared, now the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on behalf of the MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) will begin the NEET MDS 2023 counselling. Seats will be allotted on the basis of NEET MDS 2023 result, merit position, reservation and other criteria, as stated in a report by Careers 360.