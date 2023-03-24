With a target set to revamp schools before the start of the next academic year, the works under the Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu initiative have gained momentum, according to officials. As part of the second phase of the Andhra Pradesh government's flagship programme, over Rs 11.98 crore will be spent to provide a facelift to 419 schools in the district. Additionally, the initiative will cover 16 schools under the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC).

The Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu initiative is focused on revamping schools in Andhra Pradesh, with a target to provide nine components of infrastructure, including toilets, drinking water supply, repairs, electrification, furniture, chalkboards, painting, English labs and compound walls, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

In the first phase, over 1,498 schools were renovated in the erstwhile Guntur district, with 563 now in the Guntur district. This second phase will see more than Rs 11.98 crore allocated to the renovation of 419 schools in the district, as well as 16 schools under the Guntur Municipal Corporation. The initiative aims to complete the renovation work before the start of the next academic year.

Due to the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, there has been an increase in the number of students in schools as Classes III, IV and V have been merged with nearby high schools. Consequently, there has been a shortage of classrooms to accommodate all the students. To address this issue, a significant allocation of funds has been made, with the highest amount of Rs 2.62 crore being allotted to SKBM Municipal High School at AT Agraharam, which has a student strength of 1,700. Similarly, SKBPMC Municipal High School in Venugopala Nagar in the city has been allocated Rs 2.51 crore as the number of students has crossed 1,200. Both schools are set to receive 14 additional classrooms, as reported by The New Indian Express.