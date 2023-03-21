Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, March 21 announced the incorporation of an additional nutrient supplement, ragi malt drink into the menu of government school students for Rs 86 crore. With this new addition to the menu of the existing Jagananna Goru Mudda scheme, more than 37.6 lakh students studying in as many as 44,392 governments and aided schools will reap the nutritional benefits of getting iron and calcium through their school meals, as stated in a report by PTI.

Further, making the announcement, Reddy said, "These practices are to make the Gorumudda even better. This food provides useful iron and calcium which helps the growth of children." As per the chief minister, the state government's expenditure on the mid-day meal scheme will rise from Rs 1,824 crore per annum to Rs 1,910 crore, on adding ragi malt to the menu at Rs 86 crore. Additionally, out of the Rs 86 crore required, Satya Sai Central Trust chipped in with Rs 42 crore.

Further, discussing the benefits of such schemes, he said, schemes like these are aimed at reducing school dropouts, providing better facilities to schools and increasing the intellectual development of students. Meanwhile, listing out some of the 15 types of food items distributed to school children, Reddy said boiled eggs are given five days a week, jaggery candied peanut bars (verusenaga pappu acchulu) for three days and now ragi malt for the same number of days, as stated in a report by PTI.