On Wednesday, March 22, the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023 were released, featuring the Indian Institute of Technology - Delhi among the top 50 institutions for engineering. This year, 44 programmes from Indian higher education institutions across various disciplines have ranked in the top 100 globally, an increase from last year's 35 programmes. According to a statement from Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), Delhi University has the highest number of entries (27) among Indian universities, followed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay (25) and IIT - Kharagpur (23) stated a report by PTI.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject offer impartial evaluations of over 15,700 individual programmes taken by students at 1,594 universities in 93 global locations, spanning 54 academic disciplines and five major faculty areas. In its thirteenth edition, the rankings have recognised 66 Indian universities, collectively obtaining 355 entries, an 18.7 per cent rise from last year's 299. According to the statement, the 11 declared Institutes of Eminence (IoE) have secured 44 per cent of the total Indian entries (158).

Last year, 35 Indian programmes made it to the top 100.

The Delhi University is the Indian varsity with maximum entries (27) followed by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, (25) and IIT-Kharagpur (23), a statement released by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) said. "For the 13th edition of QS subject ranking, the universities were ranked in five broader areas; engineering and technology, arts and humanities, life sciences and medicine, natural science and social sciences and management," the statement said.

How have Indian higher educations fared as per QS?

According to the QS World University Rankings 2023, Indian higher education institutions have excelled in computer science, chemistry, biological sciences, business studies, and physics, among the 54 academic disciplines evaluated. The rankings also revealed that after five and a half years of India's Institutes of Eminence scheme, the universities have demonstrated a consistent enhancement in their rankings, with 70 per cent of their entries improving or remaining stable.

IIT - Bombay has notably secured the 92nd position in mathematics, with an impressive rise of 25 places, while IIT - Kanpur has secured a position in the top 100 for engineering-electrical electronic (87th, up by 21 places) and computer science information systems (96th, up by 13 places) as reported by PTI.

The statement noted that IIT-Kharagpur has climbed 15 places to secure the 94th position in computer science and information systems, while IIT-Madras has impressively moved up 50 spots to secure the 98th position in mathematics. Among the 66 Indian universities evaluated, a total of 355 entries were obtained, with 44 courses in various disciplines ranking in the top 100 globally. Furthermore, Indian higher education institutions have been recognised in 38 of the 54 specialised subjects and across all five major subject areas, according to the statement.

According to the latest rankings, the University of Delhi, IIT - Bombay, and IIT - Kharagpur have the highest representation among Indian universities, with 27, 25, and 23 entries, respectively. The QS Rankings take into account several factors such as research publications, academic prestige, employer recognition, and H-Index when assessing institutions, stated the report by PTI.

