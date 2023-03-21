A teacher has been suspended for forcing a Class VII student to clean a stray dog's urine in school. The Public Education Department has suspended Hunsur taluk Beejaganahalli village Government Higher Primary School teacher MP Ramakrishna Gowda for allegedly forcing a student belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community to clean the urine of a stray dog on the floor of the school, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The incident happened on March 7 in the school. As a stray dog urinated inside the school premises, the teacher allegedly asked a Class VII student to clean the urine with his bag. Later, the student informed about the incident to his parents.

Following this, the parents complained about the same to the SC community leaders. The leaders immediately complained about the matter to the block education officer. Further, the department that took the incident seriously conducted a probe into the matter by visiting the school and collecting details from the students and other teachers.

In the preliminary investigation, the officers found that the teacher was guilty and suspended him from duty. DDPI Ramachandra Raja Urs has ordered for suspension of teachers on March 18, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.