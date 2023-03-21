On Monday, March 20, the Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP) A V Ranganath in a press conference said the first-year postgraduate student Dr Dharawath Preethi was not murdered and there is no evidence of the same. He responded to the scribes queries and stated that the state government and Ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao are pursuing Dr Preethi's death enquiry. The police department is waiting for the Post-Mortem Examination (PME) report.

Giving more details, the CP said, "There is no evidence about the murder of Preethi in the MGM Hospital Warangal, we found the used injections but have not yet found any needles in the staff room in the emergency block of MGM Hospital." Further, "The anaesthesia postgraduate students stated that they carry emergency kits every day during duty hours. We pursued Dr Preethi's mobile, and we found that she searched Google for the usage of the drugs arranged by the MGM Hospital in the emergency kit. The injections Succinylcholine (it is not used fully available in the kit), Midazolam and Pentanol were found in half quantity after using the kept in the kit," Ranganath added.

"We retrieved all the conversations and messages of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) postgraduate (PG) second-year student Dr Md Saif's mobile. We got to know that Saif is deliberately harassing Preethi and is mentally disturbed," he said. Further, he stated that they have recorded statements of students and parents during the investigation. "The Toxicology report was received but is not a final report on Preethi's case. We are waiting for the Post-Mortem Examination (PME) report and will know the facts about the mystery," he added.

Lastly, the CP said, "After receiving the PME report will discuss and question the concerned doctors to know the cause of the death. We will take all legal opinions from the legal cell to build a strong case. A case investigating in all aspects and collecting evidence," as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.