In today's society, where education is highly valued, it is also crucial to examine the resources available in rural areas. Unfortunately, many rural areas in India do not have access to basic transportation to educational institutions. This forces many students, such as those at the Government Junior College for Girls in Narsampet, Warangal district of Telangana, to walk long distances to school.



The principal of the college, K Suvarna, reported that around 120 girls at the college have to walk 4.5 km from their hostels to attend classes. In response to this issue, the Mandal Legal Services Committee has taken action



In response to the situation at the Government Junior College for Girls in Narsampet, the commission chairman, M Sai Kumar, has issued a notice to the depot manager (DM) of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), Narsampet, to address the lack of bus transportation for the students. These girls come from Below Poverty Line (BPL) households and live in government-run SC, ST, and BC hostels in Narsampet.



The depot manager has stated that TSRTC will provide special buses at 9 am and 4 pm to transport the girls to and from the Government Junior College. This will alleviate the time constraints faced by the students, especially during exams.



On Wednesday, January 4, the bus services for the Government Junior College for Girls in Narsampet were officially launched by M Sai Kumar, the Chairman-cum-Senior Civil Judge of Narsampet. The Principal of the college, Suvarna, expressed her gratitude to Mr. Sai Kumar for his support of the 120 students, according to The New Indian Express.