The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) on March 10, 2023. Candidates can check the result on the official website at natboard.edu.in.

Here's how to check:

1. Visit the official website — nbe.edu.in or natboa rd.edu.in

2. Select "Result of NEET-MDS 2023"

3. A PDF will appear on the screen

4. Click on the result link in the notification

5. The results pdf will be displayed on the screen

6. Download for future reference

NEET MDS 2023 was conducted on March 1, 2023, for admission to various MDS courses of the 2023-24 admission session. The individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in NEET MDS 2023 can be downloaded from the NEET-MDS website on/after March 20, 2023.

How can one calculate the score? The NEET NDS score can be calculated using: NEET MDS marks = (Number of correct answers) x 4 - (Number of incorrect answers) x 1, as stated in a report by Careers 360. Additionally, the NEET MDS cut-off for 2022 for general category was 263; it was 227 for SC/ST/OBC and 245 for UR-PWD.

As the results are declared, now the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on behalf of the MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) will begin the NEET MDS 2023 counselling. Seats will be allotted on the basis of NEET MDS 2023 result, merit position, reservation and other criteria, as stated in a report by Careers 360.