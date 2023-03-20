Coimbatore Tamil Nadu Teachers and School Protection Association have demanded school education department should give necessary instructions to the headmasters when it comes to applying for NEET for Class XII students. Speaking about this, Association General Secretary R Ramkumar told The New Indian Express, "National Testing Agency (NTA) said that aspirants can apply for NEET online till April 6. However, the school education department in Coimbatore did not communicate to the government higher secondary school headmaster that they should help the students to applying for NEET."

Further, he said, "Last year, headmasters helped students apply for NEET from the school, as per the school education department's direction. As there is no communication, many headmasters did not help the student this year, except a few." Additionally, he urged that "Students may fail to apply for the examination without any guidance. So, officers need to take steps on this matter immediately."

A postgraduate (PG) teacher, K Selvi (name changed) told TNIE, "Since last year, the school education department has taken steps to provide residential training to the students who applied for the NEET with private support in Coimbatore." Further, she said, "It seems that now officers did not take any attempt to conduct the residential training in Coimbatore this year."

On the other hand, when asked about it, a top officer in the district school education department told TNIE, "We have taken steps to help students to apply for NEET and a communication letter will be sent to schools."