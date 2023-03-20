Kerala's Higher Education Minister R Bindhu's intervention made academics possible for a visually-challenged student from Thrissur. The student had sought a transfer from Ernankulam to Thrissur as transportation and accommodation were difficult for him if he continued to pursue the course in Ernankulam, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

On Sunday, March 19, understanding the difficulties, Bindhu met the student and family to hand over the order allowing the transfer. It was a dream for Arjun K Kumar, a native of Viyyur in Thrissur, to take up higher education despite the limitations he had as a visually challenged person.

After completing graduation in Philosophy from Sree Kerala Varma College, he got admission to LLM in Government Law College, Ernakulam, making it difficult for pursuing the course. Indicating the difficulties, Arjun had submitted a letter to the minister.

Read Also : Kerala: Students stage gherao at Gov't Law College; teacher injured

Following this, considering the seriousness of the issue, the minister presented the matter to the authorities of Calicut University and urged them to take necessary steps for Arjun. Further, upholding inclusive education, Calicut University created a seat for the visually challenged in Government Law College, Thrissur and transferred Arjun to Thrissur without delay.

Handing over the order to Arjun, R Bindhu pointed out that the step was taken as a part of making the higher education sector more differently-abled friendly, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.