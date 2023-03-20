Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is expected to issue detailed scorecards of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 tomorrow, March 21. Candidates can check the same on the exam website, gate.iitk.ac.in, once released, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

According to the information available on the official website, GATE scorecards will be issued on March 21. However, IIT Kanpur, in a press release, said it will be available by March 22. Candidates are advised to log in to the application portal to find out more details.

Moreover, the results of the aptitude test were declared on March 16. Then, the institute only released candidates' marks, GATE score, and the cut-off for the subject, indicating their qualification status. Now, detailed scorecards, required for admission, will be released.

And this year, around 6.70 lakh candidates registered for GATE in 29 papers, of whom, 5.17 lakh took the test and around one lakh have qualified, taking the total pass percentage to about 18 per cent.

GATE

GATE is held for various subjects in Engineering and Technology, Science, Architecture, Commerce and Humanities streams. GATE scores can be used for admission and/or financial assistance in government-funded institutions and for employment at PSUs.