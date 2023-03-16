The results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 were announced by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur were announced today, March 16. IIT Kanpur was organising the GATE 2023 exam this year and the exams were held on the following dates: February 4, 5, 11 and 12 in eight sessions.

Here's how you can check the results:



1) Go to the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in



2) Upon reaching the homepage, you will see Candidate Login. Click on it



3) Enter your log in details



4) Check and download your results



5) Take a printout and keep it for future reference

This time, over 6.70 lakh candidates registered for the GATE 2023 exam, for the 29 papers in total. The number of candidates who attempted the exam were over 5.17 lakh candidates, taking the overall candidates to about 77%. This happened across 500 plus centres across the country.

Out of the 5.17 lakh candidates, about one lakh candidates qualified for the GATE 2023 exam, which means, 18% of candidates have the qualified exam.

The scorecards for the candidates will be available from March 22 on the GATE 2023 application portal. Candidates, you will be able to download the scorecards for GATE 2023 without any late fees until May 31, 2023.