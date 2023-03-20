The Chairman of the University Grants Commission Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar announced the application dates for Common Universities Entrance Test Post-Graduate 2023. Taking to Twitter, the chairman said the application will be open from tonight, March 20. Therefore, those interested can apply via the official website.

Steps to apply for CUET PG 2023:

1. Visit the official - cuet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the CUET PG 2023 application form

3. Fill in the required details

4. Submit

5. Pay the required fees

6. Download for future reference

To note, the last date to apply for CUET PG is April 19, 2023. Tweeting about this, the chairman's tweet read, "Candidates may apply online at https://cuet.nta.nic.in starting tonight during the period from 20.03.2023 to 19.04.2023 and also pay the applicable fee, online, through the payment gateway using Debit/Credit Cards, Net Banking, UPI."

"Information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centres, exam timings, exam fee, the procedure for applying etc. will be posted on NTA website by tonight https://cuet.nta.nic.in," it added. Further, if candidates have any queries they can check by visiting the official website.



Important dates

According to the details shared by the chairman on Twitter, here are the important dates and other details:

Online Submission of Application Form through Website (https://cuet.nta.nic.in): 20.03.2023 to 19.04.2023 (upto 05:00 P.M.)

Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI: 19.04.2023 (upto 11:50 P.M.)



Correction in Particulars of Application Form on the website only*: 20.04.2023 to 23.04.2023

Downloading of Admit Cards from the NTA website: Will be announced later on the website



Date of Examination: Will be announced later on the website



Duration: 120 minutes (02:00 Hrs)



Timing of Examination: Will be announced later on the website