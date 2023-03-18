On Friday, March 17, the Kerala government informed the High Court that a regulatory committee would be constituted to fix the fee structure of the CBSE-affiliated schools in the state. The statement was made during the hearing of a petition which had urged for such a step.

In a public interest writ petition, VT Jayan, a resident of Kochi had sought a directive to the state government to constitute a statutory forum to fix the fee structure of the CBSE-affiliated schools. The High Court observed that the submission should be honoured in letter and spirit, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Jayan, in his plea, had pointed out that the management of the CBSE-affiliated schools in the state was collecting exorbitant fees. He submitted that such amounts were illegal and void as this amounted to a violation of Articles 14 (Right to Equality) and 21 (Right to Life) of the Constitution.