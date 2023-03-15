The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is facing criticism from the parents of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas' (JNVs) students for scheduling the summer vacation in May-June. The parents are requesting the NVS to reschedule the vacation to April-May due to the increasing temperature in Kerala and religious observances such as Vishu, Eid-ul-Fitr, Good Friday, and Easter in April.



"Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the schools were closed for summer vacation from April to May. However, in 2021-22, it was changed to May-June, citing the pandemic. Even though the pandemic has subsided, the authorities scheduled the vacation for May-June this academic year," said Ajay V, a parent of a student at JNV, stated a report by The New Indian Express.



In a letter addressed to Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the parents have requested a rescheduling of the academic year's summer vacation in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs). "People of Kerala belonging to different religions will celebrate their important festivals in April. If the schools are not closed in April, the children will not be able to celebrate them with their families. Also, the authorities should consider the climatic change in the state and its impact on children. The temperature is already high in March, and will likely soar further in April," the parents said in a memorandum to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, as reported by The New Indian Express.



They noted that the authorities might have scheduled the vacation to May-June to conduct the entrance test JNVST smoothly. "This year, the NVS is conducting the exam for Class VI on April 29. However, as the teachers working in Kerala JNVs are from Kerala, they can report for duties two days before and work flawlessly. Besides, only 50% 0f the teachers are enough to conduct the JNVST. Hence, there is no need to conduct classes in April to conduct the entrance test," they added, stated the report by The New Indian Express.