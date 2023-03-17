Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced on Thursday, March 16, that the state government is constructing a new school building in Jamia Nagar and a new academic block at the government co-ed Senior Secondary school in Kalkaji. The move is in line with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's vision, she said.



"Delhi government schools have transformed from tent waale (tent-like) schools to schools with magnificent buildings. It is due to the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that today a new state-of-the-art school is being constructed in the highly populated and congested lanes of Jamia Nagar," Atishi stated, as per a report by PTI.

"This school will ensure quality education for thousands of children in the locality," she added. According to the Delhi government, 95 per cent of the construction work of the school has been completed in Jamia Nagar.

Atishi, along with a few PwD officials, inspected the under-construction school building in Batla house and the government school in Kalkaji's G-Block on Thursday. She instructed the officials to complete the remaining work on both buildings as soon as possible, as per PTI.

The Jamia Nagar school is set to have 60 classrooms, science labs and a library. The construction work of the school in Kalkaji is also in its final stage. It is a four-storied building with 28 classrooms, multi-purpose rooms and labs equipped with modern facilities.