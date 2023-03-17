The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group I Preliminary exam, which was conducted on October 16, 2022, has been cancelled and Twitter explodes with reactions from activists, spokespersons and students. Here's what they are saying:

Telangana Youth Congress (@IYCTelangana) tweeted from their official handle, "Group 1, AEE, DAO exams have been cancelled. KCR has buried the hopes of lakhs of youth. He must resign immediately!"

Civil servant aspirant (as mentioned in the Twitter bio) Bhupal (@Bhupal257), tweeted, "#Cancel Group1 & other exams which have been conducted under the current @TSPSCofficial chairP. The aspirants have lost faith in #TSPSC.To reinstate the credibility of TSPSC,cancell exams which have been conducted under currert chairP. @rashtrapatibhvn @DrTamilisaiGuv @ndtv"



Milind Kumar Kamble, Founder of Abhisharan Foundation, which helps children to pursue their education, tweeted, "We are strongly condemning the arrest of our beloved leader @RSPraveenSwaero gaaru who is on hunger strike on behalf of 30 Lakh unemployed youth of Telangana who are suffering due to TSPSC competition exam paper leak.@KTRBRS & #KCR You must step down. You are ruining Telangana."

Official Spokesperson of BJP Telangana, Kishore Poreddy, tweeted, "Based on SIT's inputs, TSPSC cancels Group-I exam (Oct 2022), AEE (Jan 2023) & DAO exam (Feb 2023).This, after the police found many more papers on the Pen Drive of the accused. In this @BRSparty govt under KCR & @KTRBRS, everything is FOR SALE. God save TS."