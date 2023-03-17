The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group I Preliminary exam, which was conducted on October 16, 2022, now stands cancelled. A notice to this effect was issued by the commission today, March 17, 2023.

"A special meeting of the Commission is convened today at 11:30 am and after careful examination of the report of Special Investigation Team (SIT) and internal enquiry of the Commission, it was decided to cancel the examination," a press release by TSPSC states.

Along with the Group I Preliminary exam, the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) and Divisional Accounts Officer (DAO) exams, conducted on January 22, 2023, and February 26, 2023, respectively, also stand cancelled. The move was taken in the wake of question paper leaks associated with these recruitment exams. The SIT probe was ordered then.

According to the press release, the Group I Preliminary exam will now be conducted on June 11, 2023. As to the other exams, the re-examination dates will be conveyed shortly.

According to a report by Telangana Today, fresh question papers are being prepared by the Commission. It may be noted that 25,050 were shortlisted for the Group I Main examination, based on the Preliminary exam results. Several vacancies in various departments were advertised by TSPSC recently.