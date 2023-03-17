Two Intermediate students from Telangana have been reported to have died by suicide in two separate incidents. The victims have been identified as 18-year-old R Shivakrishna from the Mancherial district and 17-year-old Muraishetty Nagajyothi from the Hanamkonda district.

Shivakrishna was found hanging at his house in Bellampelli town on Thursday, March 16. He had returned home from the exam centre after being unable to write his second-year intermediate exam paper due to severe stomach pain, as mentioned in a report by The New Indian Express.

According to the police, the victim's parents had dropped him at the examination centre before heading out for some work. A short while later, they received a call from their son informing them that he was back home due to a stomach ache. On returning home, the couple found Shivakrishna hanging in his room. They alerted the police, who rushed to their house and sent the body for postmortem.

Nagajyothi, on the other hand, hung herself from a ceiling fan in the hostel of the Suvidyaa Junior College in Nakalagutta on Wednesday, March 15. She was a first-year Intermediate student, who hailed from the Edunuthala village in Kodakandla mandal of Jangaon district.

Though she was rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal by the hostel authorities after her classmates found her hanging, she succumbed in the wee hours of Thursday. Police informed that a case has been filed and the body will be handed over to the family after postmortem.

Police stated that Nagajyothi was a Science student and she obtained poor grades in her internal assessments. "She could have taken the extreme step because she was distressed by her academic performance," the police officials said, as per TNIE.