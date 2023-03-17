The Satya Special School in Puducherry has come up with a pioneering project. Today, March 17, the school inaugurated a first-of-its-kind mobile van for sensory development and early stimulation in children with special needs.

According to a press release from the school, the van is supported by the Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Ltd (MCX). It is aimed at helping around 300 children, diagnosed with sensory integration in the early stages of their development.

The van is solar-powered and is fitted with special equipment that can be rolled out to create a sensory stimulation centre. A hydro-pool with a treadmill and a smart interactive therapy ball, that measures and improves movement and pressure, has also been designed to help children with therapeutic needs.

There has been a rise in the number of sensory integration issues in children across the globe after COVID-19, especially among those in rural areas. A child with sensory integration issues might be able to receive input from the senses, but is often unable to organize the input and respond appropriately, the press release explains.

"Sensory stimulation labs are usually available in urban centres, rendering them out of reach for the average rural children. Hence the mobile unit (van) is important," it adds. The van will be staffed with a sensory integration therapist and a physiotherapist who will help the children and parents with the therapy.

As part of the capacity building of parents, they will be trained to perform therapy using household objects. "Schools in rural Puducherry can also avail of this van’s features, as many of the children with sensory issues slide down to learning difficulties and, in some cases, learning disorders," the press release says.