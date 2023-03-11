Arts and Science college students in Tamil Nadu will now be taught courses like medical coding, e-commerce regulation and e-payment systems and Google Android app development to enhance their employability skills under the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme. The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), the nodal agency for the promotion of Naan Mudhalvan, has developed 17 courses. Keeping in mind the current day market need, these courses were developed.

What do these 17 courses include? English language communication assessment and certification from Cambridge, IBM Career education, Google Android app development, digital marketing, digital banking, logistics, audit essentials, Tally and medical coding for different streams of undergraduate students in Arts and Science colleges, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

TNSDC has tied up with the best in the industry to train students. Companies like Google, IBM, Salesforce, Edunet, Udemy and Izapy will train the students in these skills. To ensure the smooth implementation of the skilling programme, the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) in February has already completed faculty development programmes to train the teachers in these new courses.

While in some colleges, the programmes have been rolled out, the remaining colleges will start the programmes in March. Students of the second, fourth and sixth semesters will be imparted the skill development courses. Speaking on this, an DCE official said, "To keep a tab on the regular updates about completion of the courses, the DCE has selected a faculty member in each of the colleges who will act as a single point of contact (spoc) and update the directorate on a regular basis about the progress of the course."

Courses like English proficiency language course, imparted by Cambridge English, and Microsoft Office fundamentals provided by Digital skills will be mandatory for second-semester undergraduate students. While subjects like medical coding are meant for BSc Botany and biotechnology students. The medical coding will be taught by TN Apex Health. Similarly, TN Apex BFSI will be imparting courses on digital banking, logistics and audit essentials to sixth-semester students from Commerce, Economics and Management streams.

Students of BSc Computer Science, IT and BCA will need to undergo training in machine learning and Google Android app development by Google and project-based experiential learning on emerging technology for the workplace in Data Analytics, AI, software testing and web development. Further, an official of the higher education department said, "The courses have been chalked out with an aim to ensure that our students are industry-ready. Corporates will also be roped in for campus placements also."

In a related development, Higher Education Secretary D Karthikeyan has instructed registrars of various state universities to include these skill-based courses in its affiliated colleges, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.