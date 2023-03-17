The evaluation of answer sheets of Class X and XII board examinations could be delayed in Maharashtra this year. The reason? Teachers are joining in the ongoing strike by government employees for bringing back the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). The strike began on March 14.

Teachers' union leaders on Friday, March 17, said the board exam evaluations could be affected this year. All the same, they have asserted that the conduction of the exams would not be hampered, as per a report by PTI.



Speaking about the strike, Santosh Phasge, President of the Junior Teachers' Federation, told, "All teachers' unions have lent support to the demand for the OPS restoration. There are a total of 70,000 to 80,000 teachers who work at junior colleges (Class XI and XII) in the state."

"Teachers' unions have stated they would not let the ongoing board examinations be affected due to the strike. But it has been decided that after the exams, all academic work including evaluation of papers will be stopped, which will affect the (declaration of) results," he added.

Harishchandra Gaikwad, a former President of the Pune District Principals' Association, informed the teachers from secondary schools are going on strike from Saturday (March 18). "It will definitely affect the evaluation of papers and ultimately the declaration of results," he reiterated.

Anuradha Oak, Secretary of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), said the immediate priority was to conduct the exams smoothly. "If the strike ends soon, all routine work will take place," she said.



"With teachers' unions cooperating, the strike has not affected the exams so far, she added. The Class XII board exams ended on Friday, while Class X board exams are scheduled to end in the last week of March, as per PTI.