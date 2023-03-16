The owner of a coaching institute in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, March 15 was booked under relevant sections of the IPC, POCSO and IT Acts. Police informed today, March 16, that he is accused of sharing obscene videos and photographs of a 14-year-old girl studying at his institute.

The coaching centre is located in the state's Ballia district. A complaint has been registered at the Pakdi police station following a complaint by the victim's father. The parent has alleged that the institute owner indulged in "obscene acts" with the girl while teaching her, made videos, and also took some photographs, Pakdi police station in-charge Shatrughan Kumar said, as mentioned in a report by PTI.

He added that the photographs and videos were shared on Facebook. The victim is a student of Class X. "Police is investigating the case," Kumar stated.

Earlier on March 4, another 14-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh underwent alleged victimisation, leading to her death by suicide. She was a student of Class IX and belonged to a private school in the Bareilly district. She took the extreme step after her school allegedly refused to let her sit for an exam due to non-payment of fees, as per a report by ANI.