The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, in 2022, announced a committee of educators and experts would be formed to formulate a new education policy for the state. Accordingly, a 13-member State Education Policy Committee was constituted under the chairmanship of retired Justice Murugesan. On Wednesday, March 15, the chairman said the preliminary works were almost complete.

"We almost completed the preliminary works, and we are awaiting the various sub-committees formed by the committee to submit their report. It will be submitted in a couple of weeks or maximum in one month," the retired Justice said, as mentioned in a report by ANI.

"Thereafter we have to draft which will take another month or two to draft policy then we will put it to the public opinion and thereafter we have to correct it and submit it to the government. The last date to submit the report is the end of May. The process would take another three months or so," he added.



The Draft Committee is also considering reforms in schools to prevent student suicides. "Certainly we are considering the cause and how it should be remedied. How the students should be reformed? First, we will have to consider the root cause of these things and then we will recommend the government to take appropriate measures," Murugesan stated, as per a story by ANI.