A private college in Maharashtra has been under probe recently by the Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly leaking the HSC (Higher Secondary School) Mathematics paper. Today, March 16, according to an official, the college also compromised the Chemistry and Physics question papers to help its students score higher marks.

"The alleged malpractice came to light after Mumbai police scrutinised the WhatsApp messages of a few students of the Matoshri Bhagubai Bambare Agriculture and Science College, located in Ahmednagar, and questioned its principal and a few teachers arrested in the Maths paper case," the official said, as mentioned in a report by PTI.



"While five persons have been arrested so far in the case, the owner of the college is absconding. More arrests are expected, he added. "The Maths questions were shared with 119 students associated with the college an hour before the exam time. Later, Physics and Chemistry papers were also leaked," the Crime Branch official said further.

The investigation by Mumbai police started last month after a moderator found that a student from the Dadar-based Dr Antonio D'Silva High School and Junior College got the Math paper on his mobile phone before the exam. The student apparently forwarded the question paper to another person and got the answers on his phone, as per PTI.