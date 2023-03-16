The Jamia Millia Islamia 2019 violence case was heard in the Delhi High Court today, March 16. The court has directed the respondents (those accused in the case) to file written submissions in four days. Additionally, the Delhi police have been asked to place all the videos relied upon on record.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma adjourned the matter as the adjournment was sought by the Delhi Police. The proxy counsel submitted that the main counsel, appearing for the Delhi police, was down with a fever. "The matter may kindly be heard next week," the proxy counsel urged, as per a report by PTI.

The matter has been listed on March 23 for further hearing. Some of the respondents have filed their submissions, while some are yet to file them. Thus, the court directed the respective counsels to file their Vakalatnamas in two days. "Why did you not file your Vakalatnamas?" the bench asked.

One of the accused in the case, Sharjeel Imam, has filed his written submission. He has refuted the allegations of violence levelled by the Delhi Police. In his written response, the student stated that he is a victim of violence, and not an offender.

He has submitted that the violence occurred during a peaceful protest at the university. Due to this, his glasses were broken, and the fact was not indicative of his participation in the violence. He also reiterated that the act of raising slogans in no manner shows his participation in the said violence that happened during the anti-CAA protest, as per PTI.

A trial court was summoned in the case earlier. And its observations, which were in favour of the accused, were challenged by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain, who appeared on behalf of the Delhi police, on grounds that they were "misconceived and prejudicial to the further investigation".

On the other hand, the counsel for Asif Iqbal Tanha argued that there was a difference between dissent and peaceful protest. And since the accused were students of the university, their presence at the protest site was unusual.

The accused, who include Imam, Safoora Zargar, Asif Iqbal Tanha and eight others, were discharged on February 4, 2023, by Delhi's Saket Court (the trial court). However, the Delhi police challenged this in the High Court.

Then on February 13, the HC issued notices to the respondents, on the appeal moved by the Delhi Police. After taking the submissions from both sides into account, the bench said that the trial court's observations would not be taken into account, as per a PTI story.