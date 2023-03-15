Published: 15th March 2023
NEET PG 2023 results are OUT. Here's how you can check it
On or after March 25, 2023, individual scorecards for the NEET-PG exam can be downloaded from the website
NEET PG candidates, your day has come. The results are out. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 result yesterday, March 14.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the results from the official website. Here's how you can download it:
1. Visit the official website https://natboard.edu.
2. Click on the Results of NEET PG 2023 link
3. A PDF appears on the screen
4. Check the results
5. Download for future reference
Individual scorecards for the exam can be downloaded on or after March 25, 2023. Do note, NEET-PG 2023 was held on March 5, 2023, for admission to MD, MS, DNB, and diploma programmes for the 2023–24 admission session. Over 2.09 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET-PG exam 2023.
How much is the cutoff? As stated in a report by Hindustan Times, category-wise, the minimum qualifying cut-off scores are:
General/EWS
Minimum qualifying/eligibility: 50th Percentile
Cut-off score out of 800: 291
General-PwBD
Minimum qualifying/eligibility: 45th Percentile
Cut-off score out of 800: 274
SC/ST/OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC):
Minimum qualifying/eligibility: 40th Percentile
Cut-off score out of 800: 257