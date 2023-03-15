NEET PG candidates, your day has come. The results are out. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 result yesterday, March 14.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the results from the official website. Here's how you can download it:

1. Visit the official website https://natboard.edu. in/

2. Click on the Results of NEET PG 2023 link

3. A PDF appears on the screen

4. Check the results

5. Download for future reference

Read Also : NEET PG 2023: Centre change, delay in commencement, tech glitches mar exam experience at this Gujarat centre



Individual scorecards for the exam can be downloaded on or after March 25, 2023. Do note, NEET-PG 2023 was held on March 5, 2023, for admission to MD, MS, DNB, and diploma programmes for the 2023–24 admission session. Over 2.09 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET-PG exam 2023.

How much is the cutoff? As stated in a report by Hindustan Times, category-wise, the minimum qualifying cut-off scores are:

General/EWS

Minimum qualifying/eligibility: 50th Percentile

Cut-off score out of 800: 291

General-PwBD

Minimum qualifying/eligibility: 45th Percentile

Cut-off score out of 800: 274

SC/ST/OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC):

Minimum qualifying/eligibility: 40th Percentile

Cut-off score out of 800: 257