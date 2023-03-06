It was on March 5, Sunday, that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 was conducted. Organised by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), it was conducted for 2,08,898 candidates at 902 examination centres in 277 cities. But it wasn't completely hassle-free.

Dr Meet Ghonia, who is pursuing Respiratory Medicine at the National Institute of TB and Respiratory Diseases, tweeted today, March 6 that the exam centre of about 1,500 NEEP PG 2023 aspirants from Gujarat was shifted from Vadodara to Rajkot in the last week before the exam. The exam centre was changed to Success InfoTech at Suchak Road, Rajkot.

"The week leading up to the exam is the most crucial for us and having it changed in the last moment was worrisome," says Hetvi Desai, a NEET PG 2023 aspirant. As a result of the change, she had to travel 350 km to her centre to attempt the exam on March 5. "Through our network, I found out that this has happened to many people in Gujarat as well as other states," she claims. The exam centre change wasn't the end of their troubles though.

Power cut, other glitches

Students were given different 15-minute slots so that document verification and other procedures could happen smoothly, but "it all began only at 7.45 - 8.00 am", shares Shaifali Dalsania, another NEET PG 2023 aspirant. After they were allotted the system, they experienced a power cut. There was no water supplied, clueless staff members and no proper ventilation, claim the students. "All of this only added to our anxiousness," says the aspirant. "The state of mind with which we should have ideally was shattered," she goes on to say.

Shaifali says that because of the confusion, many students, including herself, weren't able to perform to the best of their ability. "We are aware that these technical glitches happen in India, but there needs to be a power backup and other basic amenities in place," says the aspirant in a huff as she reminds that they pay about Rs 5,000 for registering for the exam. She also informed that students missed their return train because of the time that was lost during the exam.

Recurring problem at this particular centre?

"We later found out that there was a problem at the same location, Success InfoTech, when it was chosen as the exam centre for INI CET (Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test) in November 2022. Students weren't able to submit their paper for over 30 minutes. If the same centre has given problems before, why select such locations?" she asks.

A parent, Kalpana Joshi, took to Twitter to share how they had to bare additional expenses of hotel stay and travel because of the delay. "...one who are the supporters of their children...such type of mismanagement cannot be tolerated with our future doctors. High time the responsible authorities take this matter into notice for atleast once", she tweeted.

The NEEP PG 2023 aspirants feel that it is only fair that the board grants them another chance.