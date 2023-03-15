During a hearing at the Karnataka High Court, the state government stated that it will provide an affidavit confirming that exams for Class V and VIII students, to be held by the KSEAB in the academic year 2022-23, will only include questions from prescribed textbooks and syllabus. Additional Advocate-General Dhyan Chinnappa submitted to the division bench of Justice G Narendar and Justice Ashok S Kinagi, leading to an adjournment of the hearing to Wednesday, March 15, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The state government's appeal of a single judge's decision to void the circular for board assessment was being heard by the court. KV Dhananjaya, the petitioner's counsel and a representative of the Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association of Karnataka, asserted during the hearing that students at their institutions have not studied several sections of the Kalika Chetarike booklet. He argued that the state government is framing questions that are not found in textbooks, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

In response, Dhyan Chinnappa contested that no questions will be asked outside of the syllabus. He explained that model question papers were created solely based on the prescribed textbooks and syllabus, with suggestions being solicited. However, the petitioners did not provide any feedback. He emphasised that all questions will be from the given textbooks and prescribed syllabus. In the rare event that a question falls outside of the syllabus, students will still receive marks, Chinnappa argued, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Once more, the counsel for the petitioner argued that asking questions beyond the prescribed syllabus would adversely affect children. The court inquired how this would be the case, given that there would be no consequences for the students, as no detentions would be made. The petitioner's counsel responded that the children's well-being would still be impacted due to their young age. The court requested that a senior official, such as a secretary or commissioner, submit an affidavit attesting to the fact that question papers would be limited to the prescribed textbook and syllabus. The state government agreed to this request, as reported by The New Indian Express.