Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed-to-be University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Phillips Education, Phillips Machine Tools India, Navi Mumbai for enabling its faculty and students to familiarise themselves with industry-ready problems and live training programmes.

As per the MoU signed in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, March 11, Phillips Education, Phillips Machine Tools India would seek association with SOA for student and faculty support for short and long-term training and 100 per cent placement programme every year.

In order to fulfill the objectives, a number of training and placement programmes with projects along with ancillary activities like seminars and workshops would be identified with clear goals, approaches, deliverables and timelines to be worked out between the two parties.

SOA’s Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda and Phillips Education’s Head, Sales Strategy Kamal Batra signed the MoU.

Prof DN Thattoi, Additional Dean (Academics), Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER); Dr Sujit Kumar Dash, Training and Placement Head, ITER; Sumit Mitra, Head, Career Development Cell; Dr Saroj Kumar Acharya, Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering, ITER; Dr Jayadev Bala, Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, ITER; Dr Sasmeeta Tripathy, Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, ITER; Prasad Auti, Manager Sales, Phillips Education and M Mathan, Manager (Marketing), PINACHO were present.