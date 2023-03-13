Officials from the Department of Higher Education have reported that the state government has commenced the recruitment of faculty and the planning of the course structure for Odia University. The aim is to ensure that the university commences operations in December of this year. The university will offer postgraduate courses and promote research in fields such as Odia language, literature, and culture. Additionally, it will also concentrate on conserving tribal language and literature, as well as linguistics, stated a report by The New Indian Express.



According to officials from the Department of Higher Education, the recruitment of faculty members for the eagerly anticipated Odia University will consider the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations of 1:2:4 (1 professor, 2 associate professors, 4 assistant professors). However, as the recruitment process carries financial implications, the Finance Department's concurrence will be sought. A recent meeting between the Higher Education and Works Departments (OBCC wing) was held, during which the Works Department reported that the civil works for the university located in Bakula Bana, Satyabadi of Puri district, will be completed by June of this year.



The Department of Higher Education is devising the academic aspect of the Odia University, scheduled to open in December 2023 on a 9.6-acre plot. The department is also mulling over designating a faculty member from Utkal University as an Officer on Special Duty. The recruitment of faculty members through the Odisha Public Service Commission will require the concurrence of the Finance Department. The non-affiliating unitary university has a budget of Rs. 20 crores, announced in the 2023-24 budget, as reported by The New Indian Express.