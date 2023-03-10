Ahead of the Board examinations for Class X and XII which are beginning this week, the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board on Thursday, March 9 said it will set up teams at the district level across the state to combat cheating in the exams.

Discussing the preparations for the examinations, the board secretary Dr Vishal Sharma said all preparations have been completed. Further, he added that about 90,637 students will appear for the Class X Board exam while about 1,03,928 students will be appearing for the Class XII exams.

What are the exam dates? While the Class X exams are scheduled to be held on March 11, Class XII Board exams will commence from March 10. The exams willcontinue up to March 31.

Giving more details, the board secretary said 2,180 examination centres have been set up across the state. Sharma further said 'flying squads' will be formed at the district level to check cheating, as stated in a report by PTI.

What are flying squads? According to Merriam Webster, flying squads are a usually small standby group of people ready to move or act swiftly especially a police unit formed to respond quickly in an emergency.