As per the officials, at least 168 universities have opted for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to undergraduate programmes so far, up from 90 universities last year. Although the deadline for application is March 12, it is likely to be extended as more universities are expected to select the test for admissions, as stated in a report by PTI.

Further, the 168 universities include 44 central universities and 31 state universities such as Barkatullah University, Bhopal, Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics, Karnataka, Cotton University, Guwahati, and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi.

Giving more details, a senior official said, "There are 27 deemed universities which will admit students based on CUET scores for their undergraduate programmes. Sixty-six private universities too are participating in the common entrance test this year which include Bennett University, Uttar Pradesh, NIIT University, Rajasthan, and UPES, Dehradun."

Read Also : MANUU Announces CUET for admission to UG courses for 2023-24 academic year

Moreover, the exam is scheduled to be held from May 21 to 31. The University Grants Commission (UGC) in March last year announced that undergraduate admissions will be conducted to all central universities through a common entrance test and not on the basis of Class XII marks.

New academic year

The undergraduate (UG) admission process in universities will be completed by July 2023 and the new academic session can begin on August 1. To recall, the debut edition of the CUET-UG was conducted in July last year and was marred by glitches, prompting the National Testing Agency (NTA) to cancel the exam at multiple centres.