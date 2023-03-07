The Common University Admission Test (CUET) will be conducted for admission to undergraduate courses at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), in Hyderabad for the academic year 2023-24. The last date to register for the examination and submit the application form is March 12, 2023. The Directorate of Admission Prof M Vanaja said the UG courses available are BA (General & JMC), BCom, BSc (MPC, MPCS, ZBC) with Honors and research along with BVoc (MIT & MLT) stated a report by The New Indian Express.



A four-year UG Hons/ Research programme is being launched by MANUU from the academic year 2023-24 in multidisciplinary mode with multiple entries/exits as per NEP-2020. The applications for the course are available online on cuet.samarth.ac.in. Prospectus can be accessed on the University website www.manuu.edu.in.



Meanwhile, it will be notified by MANUU for the admissions of regular PG, BTech, BEd, Diploma in Engineering, DElEd, and all certificate and research programmes separately as reported by The New Indian Express.



The Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) - 2023) is introduced for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for the academic session 2023-24 under the Ministry of Education. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas and help establish better connections with the Central Universities.