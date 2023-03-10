The CBSE Class XII board exams have begun and tomorrow, March 11, students will appear for the Mathematics paper. Following previous years' trends, the exam will carry 80 marks, and the remaining 20 marks will be awarded from internal assessments, which include periodic tests and subject enrichment activities.

The sample papers have already been released on the official website: cbseacademic.nic.in. Students can practice solving them, as the board exam question paper pattern will be the same as the sample papers. The question paper will be divided into five sections and will carry a total of 38 questions, all of which are compulsory, but there will be internal choices.

Students appearing for the board exam tomorrow must follow all the instructions mentioned in their admit card, and reach the exam centre on time. They must appear in their school uniforms only and must carry their school ID cards. And most importantly, they should not carry any items which are forbidden in the instructions.

The calculator is one of the restricted items. However, the examinees can carry a pencil box and a geometry box. This year, the paper is expected to be moderately difficult and slightly lengthy, as per media reports.