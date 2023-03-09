The Karnataka PU II exams have started, and a pupil from Malleshwaram Pre-University College was advised to take off her burqa to take the exam. On Thursday, March 9, a student insisted on wearing a burqa to take the test. After the principal counselled her, she consented to remove it.

Class XII board exams have begun throughout the state, and pupils have taken their Kannada and Arabic subject exams. Giving more details of what happened, a report by IANS stated the student persisted until the last minute, insisting that she should be permitted to take exams while wearing a hijab. Despite authorities declining her requests, she refused to budge. However, while on examination duty, the principal talked to the student and informed her of the regulations.

Additionally, he emphasised the significance of taking exams, and subsequently, according to sources within the education ministry, she agreed to remove the hijab. On numerous occasions, Education Minister B. C. Nagesh has stated that students wearing attire that represents religion, such as a hijab, will not be permitted to take exams, as per a report by IANS.