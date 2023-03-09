The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) announced the timetable of the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) 2023, on Wednesday, March 8. It has also released the exam schedules for ICET (Integrated Common Entrance Test) and ECET (Engineering Common Entrance Test - Lateral Entry).

EAPCET will be held between May 15-18 for MPC stream (Maths, Physics, Chemistry) students, while students from the BiPC (Biology, Physics, Chemistry) stream will write the exam on May 22 and 23. Meanwhile, the ECET exam is scheduled for May 5 and the ICET exam, which is meant for admission to MBA and MCA courses, will be conducted between May 24-25, as mentioned in a report by The New Indian Express.

Students appearing for EAPCET, ECET and ICET can download their hall tickets on May 7, April 28 and May 20 respectively. It may be noted that if students submit the online application before April 15 for EAPCET, before April 10 for ECET and before April 19 for ICET, no late fee will be charged.

However, a late fee, ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000 will be applicable, if students submit their forms after the deadline, depending on the delay in submitting the application, as per TNIE. All the money transactions are to be made online. Interested candidates can visit the official APSCHE website: apsche.ap.gov.in for more details.