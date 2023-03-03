The registration for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2023 starts today, March 3, as per the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The exam schedule has also been released by the council and it can be checked on the official PGECET website: pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

It may be noted that the notification of the exam had been issued on February 28. According to the timetable, the last date for submitting online applications without a late fee is April 30. The application edit window will be open from May 2 till May 4. Applying candidates must be aware that the application form will be available in online mode only.

Students who pay the application fees on May 5 will have to pay Rs 250 extra as a late fee, while those who pay on May 10 will have to submit Rs 1,000 as a late fee. On May 15, the late fee escalates to Rs 2,500 and the last date to pay the application fee is May 24, with a late fee of Rs 5,000, as per TSCHE guidelines.

The hall tickets for TS PGECET 2023 will be available for download on May 21. And the exam will be held from May 29 to June 1.