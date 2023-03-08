The CBSE Class XII Physics examination which was held on Monday, March 6, was concerning for many as it was tough and the same concerns were taken up by the National Council of CBSE Schools (NCCS). The council approached CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) and sought leniency when it comes to evaluating answer sheets for the particular exam, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Taking into consideration all these concerns which were raised by NCCS and schools as well, CBSE gave an assurance that it will be reviewing the issue and will initiate the required steps to assuage the worries of students and schools.

Students, parents and schools, all of them had raised grave concerns about how tough the Class XII Physics exam was. "Similar concerns were faced by schools in other regions also," said Indira Rajan, Secretary-General, of NCCS.

The difficulty level surpassed what was expected, meaning the regular standards, of the Physics theory question paper. Pattern alterations were observed, and higher-order questions were more than the permissible limits, said a teacher. "At a time when the CBSE schools are struggling to survive especially in Kerala, though we deliver extreme quality in the teaching-learning process, retaining the students in Grade 11 and 12 has always been a challenge as parents feel that students will not be able to get desirable marks to even qualify for higher education," said the letter to the board, as reported by The New Indian Express.

"The matter has been brought to the notice and knowledge of Dr Sanyam Bharadwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE," said Indira. "Council of CBSE Schools Kerala is optimistically awaiting a favourable consideration for the larger interest of students and schools as well," said Suchitra Shyjinth, general secretary, of CCSK.