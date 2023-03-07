Students were irked after Delhi University (DU) brought out a notice on March 4 prohibiting them from playing Holi on the campus today, March 7. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Delhi unit labelled the notice as "Hinduphobic", and demanded immediate withdrawal.

"The notice released by DU pertaining to the prohibition of Holi celebration is absolutely unpleasant and an indicator of intellectual bankruptcy. Such unwanted directions present a nationwide celebration like Holi in bad light instead of propagating the message that the festival stands for," said Yagyawalkya Shukla, National General Secretary, ABVP, in a press release shared with EdexLive.

"All educational institutions must take back such notices and must abstain from making such foul remarks," he added. Meanwhile, "We asked the college to take it back," says Ambuj Mishra, a member of the student body, adding that today, March 7, the members peacefully celebrated Holi at DU with the students, security guards and staff.

KYS writes to DU's Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh

While ABVP stood against the notice prohibiting Holi, the Delhi unit of the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), on March 4, wrote to DU's Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh "regarding the issue of rampant sexual harassment on the occasion of Holi." The student organisation intimated to the VC that women students were harassed by street hooligans on the day of the festival.

In its notice, DU prohibited the use of balloons and water pistons, along with forbidding Holi parties, in light of these eve-teasing incidents reported at the varsity previously during Holi. In the notice, it was mentioned that no outsiders would be allowed anywhere inside the campus, including hostels, and special checks on the entry of guests will be enforced in halls and hostels.

"Proctorial team along with university security will monitor law and order in the campus. Police will be patrolling outside college/hostels in the campus," the notice reads further. "Deans/Principals/Heads/Provosts shall be available for any complaint. Police will penalise the offenders for any attempt to create mischief in the name of Holi. Hooliganism and eve-teasing in any form is strictly prohibited. Verbal or otherwise derogatory remarks for women is punishable," it adds.

However, no such notice was issued by any other college in Delhi. Ambuj studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). He mentioned that Holi was celebrated there peacefully as well.