The district education department in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh has implemented a special action plan in order to ensure Class X students of government high schools secure good results in the Secondary School Certificate examination this year. The district reported a low pass percentage of 67% last year when the exams were conducted after a two-year gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Guntur has nearly 400 government schools with over 27,000 Class X students and about 16,000 students are in the Palnadu district. To cover the entire syllabus in time, the District Common Examination Board has given a specific timetable designed by subject experts to all the teachers as an integral part of the daily curriculum. They are also conducting additional classes for Class X students from 8 am to 9 am and 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Read Also : Andhra Pradesh: About 50K students gear up for intermediate exams in Kurnool

Speaking to TNIE, Guntur District Education Officer said, “We are taking all required action to improve the pass percentage this year.” Special workbooks are being given to slow learners to make learning easy for them. As many as three formative assessments were conducted and a fourth formative assessment would be conducted from March 10, she added, according to TNIE. She said that clear progress in the results of the students was witnessed after these initiatives were implemented in the last summative assessment.

Speaking with TNIE, Ramaraju, a Math teacher at a municipal corporation school, said that they were strictly following the timetable given by the officials and the results were fruitful. They have also instructed the teachers to conduct simple and effective activities to motivate them.