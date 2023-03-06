The upcoming intermediate exams in the Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh are set to commence on March 15 and the district administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure its smooth conduct. The exams will be held in 73 examination centres from 9 am to 12 noon until March 29, and vocational course exams will be held from March 30 to April 4.

In total, 49,667 students from 167 junior colleges in the district, including 23,610 first-year and 26,057 second-year students, will appear for the exams stated a report by The New Indian Express.

District Collector P Koteswara Rao conducted a review meeting on Saturday, directing educational officials to make necessary arrangements to ensure the exams are conducted without any issues. He warned that serious action would be taken against anyone found to be neglecting their duties. Additionally, the collector instructed the staff to coordinate with other departments to provide students with necessary facilities like drinking water, electricity, and tables.

The collector emphasized the implementation of Section 144 at exam centres along with full police security. The meeting was attended by Regional Inspecting Officer Guruvaiah, District Vocational Officer Jameer Basha, District Educational Officer Ranga Reddy, and others as reported by The New Indian Express.