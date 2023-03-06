The online application process for TS ICET or Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test 2023 has begun by Kakatiya University. Candidates can apply for TS ICET without a late fee till May 6. After that, applications can be submitted till May 18, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

What is the application fee? The application fee (without late fee) is ₹550/- For SC/ST/ Differently-abled Candidates and 750/- for others.

What is this exam for? TS ICET is for admission into MBA and MCA courses of all the universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2023-24.

Further, the test is being held by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad. Meanwhile, important dates to note are, the application form correction window of TS ICET 2023, which will be open from May 12 to 15.

And the entrance test is scheduled to be held on May 25 and 26, 2023.