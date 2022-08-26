The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 result will be announced tomorrow, August 27, at 5 pm, an official announcement on the website read. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), the body that conducts the exam, will release the results, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Initially, as per the schedule of the TS ICET 2022, the results were scheduled to be released on August 22. However, due to unknown reasons, now the results date is August 27. Additionally, the TSCHE will release the final answer key of the TS ICET 2022 as well.

The online state-level exam was conducted on July 27 and 28 this year. On behalf of TSCHE, Kakatiya University organised the entrance exam for candidates seeking admission to MBA and MCA courses in the state.

As per a report by The Indian Express, a total of 75,952 candidates took the exam this year.

How to download the score cards:

1. Visit the TS ICET website — icet.tsche.ac.in.

2. Click 'Download Score Card’ on the homepage.

3. Enter the required credentials, namely registration number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number.

4. Click on submit option.

5. Your TS ICET results will appear on the screen.

6. Download for future use.