Intermediate students in Telangana will now get access to the services of psychologists or psychiatrists through Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across the States (Tele-MANAS) for the entire year announced the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Friday, March 3, 2023. The services will be especially available for the students during the Annual and Advance Supplementary Examinations and the period following the announcements of results, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has also issued a toll-free number for Tele MANAS — 14416. The decision by the Board comes after a first-year intermediate student from Sri Chaitanya Institute, died by suicide a few days ago. The students who are facing examination fear or stress or anxiety due to any other issues related to intermediate study can access the service of psychologists and psychiatrists for counselling, support and guidance.

District mental health clinics are set up in government hospitals. These clinics will provide personal psychiatrist consultations free of cost. The students, parents and all stake holders have been requested by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education to make use of these services for the benefit of the student community, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Recently, an intermediate first-year student died by suicide at Sri Chaitanya Kalasala College, Narsingi on February 28 owing to extreme stress.