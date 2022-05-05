The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) is gearing up to conduct the intermediate exams for both first and second-year students for the first time in two years. The exams will commence on May 6 for the first years and on May 7 for the second years, and will end on May 24.

The BIE was not able to conduct Intermediate exams as per schedule over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And had instead been promoting students. In September 2021, the BIE had conducted the first-year exams for students who had already been promoted to the second year, amidst massive protests. Students had claimed that they were not prepared for these exams since most of the classes had happened online. However, only 49 per cent of the students passed that exam and the BIE was forced to declare all students as passed, as protests intensified.

This time around, more than 9 lakh students are set to sit for the first and second-year exams with 25,000 invigilators overseeing the process. This time around, a good portion of the syllabus was completed via physical classes. The BIE had also announced that only 70 per cent of the syllabus will be tested in the exam this year, with the provision for more choice in the question paper. However, students will have to ensure they are on time, as no 15-minute grace period will be awarded this year.

Students also have to deal with unforgiving heat conditions in Telangana and the BIE has instructed schools to ensure that enough shade, cool water and ventilation are provided to protect students from the heat. Medical kits will also be available at each centre. In order to check any malpractices, 150 flying squads will be monitoring the situation.