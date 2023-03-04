In the prescribed uniform of their educational institutions, students must appear for the PUC II examinations, starting from March 9, said BC Nagesh, Education Minister, Government of Karnataka, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

This means, he said, that students cannot appear for exams wearing hijab; since it is not part of the prescribed uniform, they cannot wear it in the exam hall, he said. “Rules have to be followed. The government and educational institutions are acting as per the set rules,” Nagesh told The New Indian Express.

When asked about students taking the matter to the Supreme Court, seeking permission to wear the hijab, the minister said that the court's orders will be adhered to but until then, the rules which are set need to be followed.

It was on the sidelines of a software launch that the minister was speaking. This software is for the online procedure of registration of new primary and pre-primary schools, issuing of first recognition, recognition renewal and No Objection Certificate (NOC) for affiliation to the central curriculum.

The minister said the procedures have been simplified and the number of days that are needed to get approvals has also been reduced.