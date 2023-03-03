The Shariat Committee moved the Supreme Court today, March 3, seeking permission for women students in Karnataka to appear for their Pre-University (PU) II exams wearing the hijab. The exams start on March 9.

According to a tweet by LiveLaw, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud stated that the hearing of the case will be listed immediately after Holi. The counsel appearing for the petitioners pointed out that the exams were starting in five days. However, "You came on the last date," replied the CJI, as per the tweet.

In a report by the Deccan Herald, it is mentioned that girls in the state have sought permission from their colleges to attend the PU II exams wearing the headscarves, but the colleges are not ready to comply, as the practice is banned by the Karnataka government. After the government's order was doled out, it was challenged in the High Court by a group of students but was upheld. Then the case came up to the Supreme Court.

In September 2022, a division bench of the apex court delivered a split verdict, which necessitated a hearing by a larger bench. It was mentioned before the apex court on January 23 this year by Senior Advocate Meenakshi Arora, as per a report by Bar and Bench. Then, it was mentioned once more before the CJI on February 22 by Advocate Shadan Farasat. The CJI had told that he would "take a call" on the case soon.