An alleged suicide attempt was reported of a 15-year-old student of Sri Chaitanya Techno School yesterday, March 3, evening. She was a Class X student and the incident happened at Sri Sri Circle in Khammam. The girl was injured and was shifted to a private hospital by the school staff in the town. Her condition is said to be critical, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

PDSU (Progressive Democratic Students Union ) activists staged a protest and destroyed the furniture in the school, after finding out about the incident and the school management claimed that this was an accident and she fell off the building. The shoes of Kolipaka Sai Saranya, the victim, were found on the steps of the third floor. The district secretary of PDSU V Venkatesh demanded that the school's recognition be cancelled by the government and strict action be taken against the management, as stated in a reported by The New Indian Express.

Information indicates that Sai Saranya, from the Ballepalli neighbourhood near Khammam town, visited the third-floor restroom with her classmates in the evening. Later, she was discovered that she jumped to her death and was found on the ground floor. Her parents declined to share comments with the press. The administration of the school made an effort to keep the details of the incident a secret and forbade media representatives from entering the building. The doctors stated that Sai Saranya's condition was critical and that both her hands and legs suffered from fractures. Some students claimed Saranya had been keeping quiet and not feeling well for the past few days. When contacted, the police said that they had not received any complaint from the parents or the school management, as reported by The New Indian Express.