Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) recently released a set of guidelines and regulations for students and teachers to adhere to while on campus. The "Rules of Discipline and Proper Conduct of Students of JNU" is a ten-page document that specifies the consequences of actions such as protests and forgery, as well as the procedures for proctorial inquiries and statement recording. According to the updated regulations, holding dharnas may result in a penalty of up to Rs 20,000 or even lead to the revocation of admission for students.

But JNU issued a notification on March 2, 2023, from the chief proctor's office stating that the rules of discipline have been withdrawn. The notification stated, "In view of the administrative reasons, the Notification dates 28.2.2023 in respect to Rules of discipline and proper conduct of students of JNU us hereby withdrawn. This has been issued on the directions of the Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor." This notification was signed by the Chief Prodtor of JNU, Rajesh Kumar Mishra.

After the issuance of the new rules and regulations students and teachers expressed their disapproval, which they deemed "draconian". The JNU Students Union organised a meeting for all student organisations to discuss the university's recent guidelines. The members of the council stated that the document was prepared for "court matters" and that there was no proper discussion over the issue.